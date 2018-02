iLaunch Competition is an investor pitch event designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch event supports entrepreneurship and innovation in all disciplines. Submit a business plan, pitch deck, and 3 letters of recommendation for a chance to win $10,000! iLAUNCH APPLICATION DEADLINE March 23rd at 5pm!



2/7/2018



Gage Dutkin



gage.dutkin@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/23/2018



Texas Tech Innovatrion



