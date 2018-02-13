Come audition for the BurkTech Players and become part of the Ensemble! We welcome returning and new members alike.



WHEN: Tuesday, February 13th 5:30-7:00 p.m.

OR Wednesday, February 14th 5:30-7:00 p.m.



** YOU ARE ONLY REQUIRED TO ATTEND ONE AUDITION SLOT (but we would love to see you both nights, of course!)**



WHERE: Room 160 in the English/Philosophy Building on the Texas Tech Campus.



BurkTech does not require that you bring anything with you or prepare a monologue, but we do ask that you wear comfortable clothing and that you are prepared to move. If you are not interested in acting, but you would like to join our technical team, please do come to auditions & play with us!



Auditions are held to cast scripted work. You'll fill out a form at audition that will let us know what your interests, skills and availabilities. BurkTech will require a minimum rehearsal time of two days a week (M-F). Rehearsals are typically from 5-7 pm and are required. Rehearsals begin with Welcome Week, an introduction to our Ensemble and working style, February 19th-25th. Rehearsals will run for 8 weeks, starting February 29th.



If you have any questions, please contact us here or via email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu. We are looking forward to seeing you at auditions.