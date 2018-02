2018 Black History Month Calendar

For more information about any of the events listed, or to add an event please contact ricky.sherfield@ttu.edu | 806.834.3028

About Black History Month:

Black History Month is a nationwide observance recognized during the month of February. The annual celebration serves as a time to honor the achievements by Black Americans and recognizing the role African Americans had in U.S. history. It has officially been observed since 1976.