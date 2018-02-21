TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tunnel of Oppression
University Student Housing is excited to host the annual Tunnel of Oppression. Tunnel of Oppression is an immersive experience where you will encounter first-hand different forms of oppression through interactive acting, hearing monologues and multimedia presentations.
Tour reservations are now open at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel
Located in the SUB Ballroom. Tours are 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and begin every 10 minutes
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 22, 2018
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Friday, February 23, 2018
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Faculty interested in having your class experience this event? Or offer as extra credit? Complete a registration form on our site now to guarantee space.
