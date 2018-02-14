Tunnel of Oppression is a University Student Housing interactive program that examines the stereotypes, biases, and discrimination in our society. As participants journey through tunnel., a light will be signed on the thoughts, beliefs, and actions that perpetuate inequalities based on race, gender, religion, sex, ability, sexual orientation, appearance, and class. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and inspire social change. Make your reservation today http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/socialjustice/tunnel.php.