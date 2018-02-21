|
Come to 2nd Cup of Coffee with Staff Senate! We'll be at the Rawls College of Business McCoy Atrium (main lobby) on Wednesday, February 21 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. We will have Chick-fil-A breakfast! You'll get to meet some of your staff senators and network/hangout with other Tech staff!
|Posted:
2/19/2018
Originator:
Madison Proctor
Email:
madison.proctor@ttu.edu
Department:
Rawls College of Business
Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Date: 2/21/2018
Location:
Rawls College McCoy Atrium
Categories