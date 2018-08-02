From February 5-9, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization, with the generous support of The CH Foundation, is hosting a very unique series of lectures spanning many different disciplines, but all focused on a single great theme: Science and The Scientific Revolution.

The principal event of our commemoration entitled “Who Cares About The Scientific Revolution?” will be given by Peter R. Dear of Cornell University, one of the world’s leading historians of science (http://sts.cornell.edu/peter-robert-dear). This lecture will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8th in Room 169 of the Human Sciences Building. Prior to the lecture, a reception with refreshments will be held directly outside of the auditorium in the Canyon Room at 5:30 p.m.

“The Scientific Revolution” refers to a period during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries when figures like Copernicus, Galileo and Newton are generally credited with having “invented” modern science. Professor Dear will discuss why controversy now exists as to the coherence of this concept, and what is at stake in the debate over whether the period actually deserves the name it has been given.

In addition, there will be a special exhibit mounted in collaboration with The Remnant Trust on display prior to the lecture during the reception. It will include:

Galileo’s Opere Galileo Galilei (1718)

(1718) Galen’s De Naturalibus Facultatibus Libri Tres (1549-1550)

Descartes’ Opera Philosophica (1650-1654)

Archimedes’ Opera (1615)

Galilei’s Della Scienza Mecanica (1655)

If you would like to learn more about the other lectures during this very special week, please visit www.depts.ttu.edu/westernciv/CH_Foundation_Lecture_Series.php.



