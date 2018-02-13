TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Say Yes to FCS
Interested in teaching High School or Middle School Family and Consumer Science?
Would you like a career that is rewarding?

Join us for National FCS Educator Day in the Canyon Room,
College of Human Sciences
from 10 am-1 pm on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
 
Family and Consumer Science teachers are in high demand and many jobs are available. 
At our event you will learn how to earn FCS Teacher Certification with your undergraduate degree or post baccalaureate and meet other students who have said Yes to FCS!
Ashlee Murden

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Canyon Room-Lobby of College of Human Sciences

