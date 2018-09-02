Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed service fraternity with emphasis on leadership, friendship, and service. Join us at our upcoming information night to learn about our organization and how to join! Also join us at a service event or a fellowship to see what it's like being a part of APO!
Information Night:
~FREE PIZZA~
Thursday, February 15th, 6-7pm @ Holden 109
Join us at an event!
Fellowships: Basketball and Volleyball, February 9th 6:30-9pm @ Outside Rec Courts (by the gazebo)
Game Night, February 10th, 6-8pm @ SUB Llano Room
Service: YWCA Father-Daughter Dance Set-Up, February 10th, 11am-1pm @ YWCA (6204 Elgin Ave.)
YWCA Father-Daughter Dance, February 11th, 2-6pm @ YWCA (6204 Elgin Ave.) (Shifts available)
*Mandatory training at 2pm on Saturday*
Find us online!
www.techapo.com
Facebook - Alpha Phi Omega TTU
Instagram - @ttuapo
Twitter - @ttuapo
Contact sarah.fuhrmeister@ttu.edu for more information!
