SWE Bake Sale in Livermore

The Society of Women Engineers will be selling baked goods TODAY at Livermore Center from 10 am to 2 pm. Grab a quick snack  before class!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/7/2018

Originator:
Alyssa Acosta

Email:
alyssa.acosta@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2018

Location:
Livermore

