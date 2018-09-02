The Agricultural Economics Association is a student organization. The proceeds from this fertilizer sale are used to support the Agricultural Economics Association Scholarships. We are very excited to have the opportunity to participate in this sale again.





This is your opportunity to purchase your annual supply of complete lawn and garden fertilizer with Free Delivery . We are offering two types of fertilizer this year. Both of these fertilizers are excellent formulations - each designed to address your particular lawn and garden needs - and the Ag Eco Fertilizer is specially blended for the South Plains Region!





To place an order, complete the form found on the Ag Eco Association website (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/aaec/student_orgs/aea/index.php), enclose a check made payable to Ag Eco Association and return to:





Texas Tech University, Agricultural Economics Student Association

Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics

Box 42132

Lubbock, TX 79409-2132





You may return your order through campus mail at Mail Stop 2132. Order deadline is February 16, 2018 . Orders will be accepted by mail only.





If you have any questions or need additional information, please email carter.p.estes@ttu.edu or cindy.dickson@ttu.edu and we will contact you as soon as possible. Fertilizer will be delivered on Saturday, March 3, 2018 .





Frequent application of fertilizer throughout the growing season is suggested by Texas Tech Agronomists.





More information on the two types of fertilizer offered can be found on the Ag Eco Association website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/aaec/student_orgs/aea/index.php

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.