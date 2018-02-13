

Information Night: ~FREE PIZZA~ Thursday, February 15th, 6-7pm @ Holden 109

Join us at an event! Service: Lubbock Impact Soup Kitchen, February 14th, 3:30-5:30pm @ Lubbock Impact (2707 34th Street)

Find us online! www.techapo.com Facebook - Alpha Phi Omega TTU Instagram - @ttuapo Twitter - @ttuapo

Contact sarah.fuhrmeister@ttu.edu for more information! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed service fraternity with emphasis on leadership, friendship, and service. Join us at our upcoming information night to learn about our organization and how to join! Also join us at an upcoming service event to see what it's like being a part of APO! Posted:

2/13/2018



Originator:

Cecelia Dean



Email:

cecelia.dean@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





