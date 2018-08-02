We will be implementing a nutrition education research project that includes class-room based nutrition education classes and cooking activities, focusing on enhancing fruits and vegetables consumption. Nutrition education classes (20 minutes) and cooking demonstration sessions (25 minutes) will last for 45 minutes once a week for an academic semester (Spring 2018). Class-based nutrition education will be oriented with more hand-on activities and interactive. A training session will be arranged for 2 hours in the mid of February.

Sponsored by the Department of Nutritional Sciences.