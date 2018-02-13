TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Knight Raiders Chess Club

Join the Knight Raiders Chess Club for our weekly meeting this Tuesday, February 13, 2018! We will be meeting in the Mesa Room in the Student Union Building. 

2/7/2018

Claudia Munoz

claudia.munoz@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2018

Mesa Room

