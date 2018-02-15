TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ETDs and Metadata: Love Notes to the Future workshop
Graduate students, in this workshop:

  • Learn what metadata is and how good metadata can impact your dissertation

  • Learn what correct metadata looks like

  • Create good metadata in Vireo now so that you don’t have to worry about it later

To register, click here. For more information, contact shelley.barba@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/9/2018

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2018

Location:
Library Instruction Lab 150

Categories