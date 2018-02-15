ETDs and Metadata: Love Notes to the Future workshop

Graduate students, in this workshop: Learn what metadata is and how good metadata can impact your dissertation

Learn what correct metadata looks like

Create good metadata in Vireo now so that you don’t have to worry about it later To register, click here . For more information, contact shelley.barba@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu Posted:

2/9/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



