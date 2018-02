Come on out for # ThirdThursday and celebrate your love of dogs! Learn about why we love them (and why they love us back), how they became domesticated, what they can smell, etc. This event will feature, live music, artistry, a cash bar, police dog demos and more! Come and be illuminated. Posted:

2/14/2018



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2018



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Arts & Entertainment