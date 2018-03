Come to the Red Raider Ballroom at the SUB on March 1, for a night of comedy. End the Spring Time Bash with performances by Chick-Fil-A Rap comedian Jaron Myers & Wild-N-Out's Darren Brand. FREE with a Student I.D. This is an event you’re not going to want to miss! Comedy night begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm, so come on down to Comedy Night for two hours of pure laughter!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.