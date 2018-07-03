All-Majors Job Fair is coming soon!

All-Majors Job Fair! You will be able to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your majors. Are you looking for a full-time position, part-time position or internship? You will find great opportunities at the! You will be able to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders with your majors.

Follow this link for more information: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/18amjf/index.php

PREPARE FOR THE FAIR:

Attend these events before the All-Majors Job Fair so that you are prepared for success!

Resume Critique Day ==> February 27th

JCPenney Suit-UP ==> March 4th

Mocktail Party ==> March 6th

2/9/2018



Originator:

Dominique Massey



Email:

dominique.massey@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/7/2018



Location:

SUB Ballroom



