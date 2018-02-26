Residential Tutoring is available during the academic year Sunday through Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in or near most residence halls on campus.

Free tutoring is available in Chemistry (1307 and 1308), Math (1351 and 1352), Writing, Political Science (1301), History (2300 and 2301), Biology (1403), and Physics (1403 and 1408).

Residential Tutoring is available during the academic year Sunday through Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Bledsoe, Gordon, Sneed: Tutoring lounge on the 1st floor of Bledsoe

Horn/Knapp: Tutoring lounge on the 1st floor of Knapp

Chitwood/Weymouth, Coleman: Tutoring lounge in the Chitwood, Weymouth, Coleman Learning Center

Stangel/Murdough: Basement in front of the hall office

Wall/Gates: Study lounge on the 2nd floor of Gates

Hulen/Clement: Study lounge on the 2nd floor of Hulen

Murray: 1st floor lounge