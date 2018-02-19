The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series Presents:

WIND LOAD STANDARD FOR ROOF STRUCTURES IN CHINA

Dr. Qingshan Yang , Professor and Dean of the School of Civil Engineering

Chongqing University in Chongqing, China

ABSTRACT:

The recommendations for wind loads acting on roof components/cladding (C&C) and main frames in the Stan­dard for Wind Loads on Roof Structures are introduced. Specifically, extreme wind pressure coefficients con­sidering area reduction effects are used to determine nominal wind loads on C&C, which can be estimated by three methods according to pressure sample lengths. Compared with those of international wind load codes, the expression and recommendation coefficients of wind loads on C&C are determined, based on the data sources of extreme pressure coefficients from several Universities. The performance of this newly-revised standard is verified through comparisons with other currently-used Chinese standard and code. Also, regarding main frames of roof structures, the Equivalent Static wind Loads for multiple target peak responses, expressed as the combination of load patterns obtained from Proper Orthogonal Decomposition and the modal inertial forces, are proposed; and corresponding equivalent design coefficients for typical roof structures are presented, respectively.

BIOGRAPHY:

Dr. Qingshan Yang (1968- ) is a professor and dean of School of Civil Engineering in Chongqing University, Changjiang Scholar Distinguished Professor of Chinese Ministry of Education, Vice Chair of Wind Engineering Committee of Chinese Civil Engineering Society. His research interests include structural engineering, earthquake engineering, structural wind engineering and structural health monitoring. He has been sponsored many times by the NSFC including Major Program, State Key Program and Distinguished Young Scholars Program as a principal investigator. He is currently the host of two ‘111’ programs. He has published more than 150 SCI journal papers so far. Besides the academic research, he has finished more than 40 practical engineering programs including some important sports stadiums, e.g., Birds Nest, airport terminals and tall buildings, and condition assessment of some Heritage structures e.g., the Potala Palace. He has chaired the formulation of Chinese national code of Standard for Wind Loads on Roof Structures. Due to his contributions, he was awarded Guanghua Engineering Science and Tech­nology Award for Youth and Prize for Science & technology Achievement of the Ministry of Education.