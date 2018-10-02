Want to learn how to swing dance? Stop by the rec center Saturday, so that we can teach you and you can practice your skills. The swing lesson will be at 7 and the social will start at 8. This is a great way to let someone know you are crushing on them, or a fun activity to do with friends or someone special in your life. There will be goodie bags, while supplies last. No partner required. Just come and have fun, in a non-judgmental environment.

