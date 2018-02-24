



If you would like to volunteer to help after the game please email at We are looking for volunteers to help with the Game Day Basketball competition. We will be participating in the Recyclemania Game Day Basketball ( http://www.recyclemaniacs.org/gamedaybasketball ) competition during the KU game on Sat., Feb. 24. This is a great volunteer opportunity. If you have students needing community service hours, we can sign the paperwork. We need volunteers to help when the game is over. We will sweep the arena to try and collect as many plastic bottles as possible.If you would like to volunteer to help after the game please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu . We will give some sort of incentive (gift card, shirt, etc.) to be determined at a later date. Posted:

2/14/2018



Originator:

Melanie Tatum



Email:

m.tatum@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 2/24/2018



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



