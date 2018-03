It's nearly time for midterms, and there's no better way to blow off steam than splatter painting. Join us today for Canvas Splatter Painting in the North SUB Plaza at 11 am.

3/1/2018



Moses Duru



moses.c.duru@ttu.edu



N/A



11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

3/1/2018



SUB North Plaza



