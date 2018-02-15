The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

Africa Rising

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: Noon CT

Location: ACB 240

Every day, six thousand girls are subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM). With little more than fierce determination and deep love for their communities, brave African activists are breaking the silence and leading a formidable and fearless grassroots movement to end five thousand years of this cultural tradition. Traveling through remote villages in five African countries, this extraordinary film offers an insightful look at a quiet revolution taking place across the African continent.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

This film will be screened at the Lubbock campus only but can be checked out from the OGH library by visiting our website.