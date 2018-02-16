In Vietnam, one of 12 animals of the zodiac represents each year and 2018 ushers in the Lunar Year of the Dog. The Dog plays an important role in everyday life in Vietnam and people born in the Year of the Dog are said to be honest, energetic, genuine, popular, and loyal.





The Vietnamese people regard Tet as their most cherished holiday and it is a time to celebrate family and friends. We will have a short cultural program followed by a reception featuring delicious Vietnamese cuisine.





We hope you will be able to join us!











