Texas Tech University has successfully entered the first year of implementation of the Communication Literacy (CL) requirement. The CL initiative reaffirms and extends the university’s commitment to instruction in one or more forms of communication in all degree programs throughout students’ undergraduate careers. Programs have been asked to closely monitor their CL plans and begin the process of refining and revising them as necessary for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Communication Literacy plans are due March 2. Departments are asked to complete and return either the Template to Retain or the Template to Revise by this date.

In order to assist with the revision and evaluation of CL plans, phasing out of the WRIT requirement, and development of discipline-specific assessments, members of the Communication Advisory Committee (CAC) are available to meet with departments/faculty for feedback and/or assistance. It is our goal that faculty feel confident in their delivery of quality instruction in the development of the discipline-specific communication skills our students need.

If you would like to schedule time with a member of the CAC, please email Dr. Erin Justyna at erin.justyna@ttu.edu.



