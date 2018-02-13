TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SKYVIEWS WEEKLY MENU!

Monday:

Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops

Soup: Enchilada

Carving Station: Roasted Turkey Breast

Tuesday:

Blackened Chicken & Andouille Crawfish Etouffee

Soup: Sausage Gumbo

Carving Station: Creole Seasoned Beef

Wednesday:

Bruschetta Chicken & Green Chili Beef Lasagna

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station: New York Strip Loin

Thursday:

Chimichurri Flank Steak & Roasted Salmon with Dill Sauce

Soup: Potato and Bacon

Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin

Friday:

Brisket Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station: Flank Steak

 

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!
