This year, we are excited to include a multitude of fields in order to provide a more inter-disciplinary exploration of the theme, Distances.

ttucrop.org to complete the submission form, along with the we-transfer to submit the files. Please follow the instructions on our webpage.

We are asking for final works in both .pdf, .ai, .psd, .jpg, and .docx files only.

Submission Deadline: March 02, 2018.

