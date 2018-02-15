In conjunction with Recyclemania (https://recyclemania.org/) University Student Housing is sponsoring a Wheel of Waste. Students will spin the wheel and answer a specific recycling trivia question. We will give out prizes for correct answers. Each participant will also be given a ticket. Tickets will be given at all of the Recyclemania events and the person with the most tickets (which means the most participation) will receive a prize.

Come out see how knowledgeable you are about recycling and win some fun prizes. If you have any questions please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.

Hope to see you on Feb. 15th.