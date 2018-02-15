|
The Communication Training Center is offering Signature and Custom Workshops to Texas Tech Faculty and Graduate Students who want to enhance their visual and oral communication skills.
This Thursday "Data Visualization" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.
Next Tuesday the "Classroom Communication" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.
Next Thursday the "Oral Defense Presentation" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.
For more information, click here.
|Posted:
2/14/2018
Originator:
Karen Preiss
Email:
karen.preiss@ttu.edu
Department:
Media and Communication
Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:50 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2018
Location:
CTC - Room 905, College of Media & Communication, Tower
Categories