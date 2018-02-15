FREE Workshops for Faculty and Graduate Students at the CTC

The Communication Training Center is offering Signature and Custom Workshops to Texas Tech Faculty and Graduate Students who want to enhance their visual and oral communication skills.

This Thursday "Data Visualization" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.

Next Tuesday the "Classroom Communication" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.

Next Thursday the "Oral Defense Presentation" workshop from 12:30 - 1:50 P.M.



For more information, click here . Posted:

2/14/2018



Originator:

Karen Preiss



Email:

karen.preiss@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:50 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2018



Location:

CTC - Room 905, College of Media & Communication, Tower



Academic

