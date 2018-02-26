|
Mr. Bruce Kramer, Fmr. Texas Tech Law Oil & Gas Professor and Counsel at McGinnis Lochridge Law Firm, will join us on Monday, February 26 at noon in the Lanier Auditorium where he will discuss "State & Local Regulations of Oil & Gas Operations: Recent Developments & the NIMBY Syndrome" Lunch will be served!
|Posted:
2/26/2018
Originator:
Erica Lux
Email:
erica.lux@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Law
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/26/2018
Location:
TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium
Categories