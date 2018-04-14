The Body Project is an eating disorder prevention program aimed at improving body image and reducing thin-ideal internalization. This is an evidence-based, brief intervention for college students that uses dissonance-based strategies to promote a healthy body image. The Body Project is a group-based program and only 2-sessions, 2 hours each.

The time commitment for Group Leaders is 4-6 hours a month. Group Leaders will have the opportunity to lead the 2-session program with co-leaders. Group Leaders will learn strategies to create a positive body image for group participants, their peers, and themselves.

The training is free and will be April 14 from 9am to 5pm and April 15 from 9am to 3:30pm. The training will be at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities on the Texas Tech campus. You must attend BOTH DAYS of the training.

To learn more about the Body Project, visit http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org.

If you have questions or wish to attend the training contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu.

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook!