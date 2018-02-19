The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is now The COUNSELING CENTER at TTUHSC WHILE OUR NAME HAS CHANGED

OUR MISSION REMAINS THE SAME:



The Counseling Center at TTUHSC is committed to providing professional, confidential counseling and support to Texas Tech staff and faculty and HSC students, as well as their dependents.

What is available:

Individual, couple, and family counseling

6 free sessions per employee or student per fiscal year



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Phone: 806.743.1327 Fax: 806.743.7301

Email: eap@ttuhsc.edu



