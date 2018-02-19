TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NAME CHANGE: The Counseling Center at TTUHSC

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is now The COUNSELING CENTER at TTUHSC

WHILE OUR NAME HAS CHANGED
OUR MISSION REMAINS THE SAME:

The Counseling Center at TTUHSC is committed to providing professional, confidential counseling and support to Texas Tech staff and faculty and HSC students, as well as their dependents.
What is available:
Individual, couple, and family counseling
6 free sessions per employee or student per fiscal year

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Phone: 806.743.1327 Fax: 806.743.7301
Email: eap@ttuhsc.edu

Posted:
2/19/2018

Originator:
Kristie Collins

Email:
kristie.collins@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
SW Institute for Addictive Diseases


Categories