In this study, participants will follow a brief set of instructions prompting them to look at various areas of a human face. During the study, you will be sitting in front of a mannequin head and a LCD monitor displaying instructions for them to follow. Measurements will be recorded from a device placed on the mannequin head which will be recording your eye movements. Please refrain from consuming alcohol or any substances that may disrupt your ability to look at a target at least 12 hours before your time slot. It is also important to arrive rested and alert. Additionally, if you have any visual impairments (such as a lazy eye, cross eyedness, blindness), please refrain from participating in this study. Corrective eyewear such as glasses and contacts are acceptable.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.