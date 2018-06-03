"Food and...," the Humanities Center's 2017-2018 theme, crosses disciplines and invites many kinds of thinkers and critical conversations. We all eat, yet the concept of food goes beyond mere nourishment. Through contributions from scholars across the campus of Texas Tech as well as selections from the Museum’s Artist/ Printmaker Research Collection and Clothing and Textiles Division, visitors to the exhibit Food and … are encouraged to explore food as metaphor, global challenge, cultural system and a marker of identity. Along with this exhibit, serving as one component of the Humanities Center’s year long program, visitors are encourage to visit http://humanitiescenter.ttu.edu to learn more about upcoming events for Spring 2018. Posted:

3/6/2018



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

