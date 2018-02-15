For the second straight year, Lambda of Texas, Texas Tech’s Phi Beta Kappa Chapter, has the honor of playing host to one of the national society’s distinguished “visiting scholars.” Our visiting scholar this year will be Dr. Price Fishback, Thomas R. Brown Professor of Economics at Arizona State University. While here, Professor Fishback will be giving a lecture entitled “War! What is it Good For?” to take place in Rawls College of Business, Room 105 today, February 15th, at 6:00 p.m.

In his talk, Dr. Fishback will address the question, “Is war good for the economy?” Many people have long thought so, citing the American experience during World War II as the lead example: “World War II brought us out of the Great Depression,” they have said, or, “Americans never had it so good, producing more guns and more butter.” The United States fought World War II to prevent the Axis from establishing fascism throughout large parts of the world. But make no mistake, to fight the war, Americans had to sacrifice! In his lecture, Dr. Fishback will talk about both the amazing output generated by the war effort and how much Americans sacrificed in the process.

We look forward to seeing you at this challenging and thought-provoking lecture.





Dr. Stephen H. Balch, President of Phi Beta Kappa Lambda of Texas Chapter, is also the director of The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization.