SPANISH SEMESTER AT THE TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY CENTER IN SEVILLA OPEN TO: All TTU Students. PROGRAM DATES: Fall 2018: August 22-December 8, 2018. APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 1, 2018. Information sessions:



· Friday, February 16th at 2:00 PM (Qualia Room, FL 09)



· Wednesday, February 21 at 3:00 PM (Qualia Room, FL 09)



· Friday, February 23rd at 2:00 PM (Matador Room SUB)





Texas Tech University Center in Seville offers students the possibility to earn 12 to 15 credit hours of Spanish counted towards general requirements, minors and majors in Spanish while enjoying the life and culture of Spain.





Students with no prior Spanish courses at TTU may take:



Spanish 1607 Intensive First Year Spanish (6 hours/equivalent to 2 semesters) - 1st half of the semester



Spanish 2607 Intensive Second Year Spanish (6 hours/equivalent to 2 semesters) - 2nd half of the semester





Students minoring or majoring in Spanish may take the following semester long courses:



CMLL 2301 (For those who have completed beginning Spanish prior to arrival in Seville)



Spanish 3306 Spanish Life and Culture



Spanish 3307 Intro to Spanish Literature



Spanish 4343 Advanced Language Skills



Spanish 4335 Spanish Internship



Additional activities:



Sevillanas Dance Lessons



Language Tutors in situ



Hands-on cultural activities and exchanges with local students





For estimated costs, host-family information, and to apply to this program, please visit this website:



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/about/programs/ttucenter-in-sevilla/spanish-center.php

2/19/2018



Originator:

Sara Guengerich



Email:

sara.guengerich@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2018



Location:

Matador Room (Student Union Building)



Academic

