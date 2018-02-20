TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Meet the judge

Come meet the local Judges in lubbock 

Sponsored by the Tech College Republicans, a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/20/2018

Originator:
Megan Mcmillan

Email:
megan.a.mcmillan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/20/2018

Location:
Traditions room


Categories