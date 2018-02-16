2SU - Second Summer Session (4 weeks) July 10th-August 10th: Face-to-face for 3 weeks, with final week online

ART 4322/5322 Painting: Art @ Work Co-taught by Carol Flueckiger and Ghi Fremaux Non-majors welcome

Dual focus on studio practice and professional development. Students will be challenged to develop their studio work along with a mock-up residency proposal. We will use the summer 2018 Inspired: Art at Work project as a case study on how artists are able to focus their studio practice to a range of partner organizations. Methods of working will be independent studio time along with think tank workshops, critiques, writing and web-based residency research. One-week field study at Elsewhere Studios, Paonia, Colorado to visit with the artists in residence for the Inspired: Art @ Work project.

Interested? Contact Carol Flueckiger at c.flueckiger@ttu.edu , or Ghi Fremaux at ghi.fremaux@ttu.edu for course approval. Posted:

2/16/2018



Paula Yeager



paula.l.yeager@ttu.edu



School of Art





Academic

