Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, is accepting applications for membership until February 16. Sigma Delta Pi recognizes high-achieving students of Spanish and Bilingual Education and outstanding faculty, administrators and community members who are supportive of the promotion of the study of Spanish and Hispanic cultures. Sigma Delta Pi’s programs include Spanish Spelling Bee, Annual Forum on Peace and Security, free Spanish tutorials, Lubbock Spanish Reading Club, Spanish Discussion Table, and outreach programs in local schools. If you are interested in joining the Society, please see our membership requirements below.





Membership Requirements





I. STUDENTS





Membership shall be limited to college students who have demonstrated high scholarship in general and excellence in the academic study of Spanish. Specifically, they must meet the following requirements:









1. Each candidate must have completed three years of study of college-level Spanish (eighteen semester credit hours) or the equivalent thereof, including at least three semester hours of a course in Hispanic literature or Hispanic culture and civilization at the junior (third-year) level. Spanish for the professions may be considered as a Hispanic culture course provided that culture is the foundation of the course content. Students may be admitted to active membership while still enrolled in the secon junior-level course if all other requirements have been met and they need only one more course, and the instructor of the course certifies that the student's work is of "B" or "A" quality.





2. The candidate must have a Spanish grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 point scale and a grade point average of at least 3.2.





3. Graduate students who have been unconditionally admitted to a degree-granting program may be elected to membership upon completion of two graduate in Spanish with an averae which, if continued, will make them eligible for a graduate degree.





4. Sigma Delta Pi does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, sex, age, or disability.





II. HONORARY MEMBERS (NON-STUDENT)





Persons who are obviously interested in, and supportive of, things Hispanic may be elected to this category of membership. Members of the college Spanish teaching staff and other faculty members or college administrative officials notable devoted to the goals and ideals of Sigma Delta Pi and who have supported the work of the chapter are generally iniated as honorary members. Outstanding high-school or community-college teachers of Spanish may be granted honorary membership. This class is not open to students, graduate or undergraduate.





III. NOMINATION PROCESS





Send the names and e-mail addresses to Dr. Comfort Pratt at c.pratt@ttu.edu or texastechsigmadeltapi@gmaill.com. This is not a secret, so tell people you are nominating them and encourage them to accept the invitation when they get it.

Self-nominations are accepted.





IV. NOMINATION DEADLINE





February 16, 2018







