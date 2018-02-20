TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TEKsystems Information Session

Come learn about TEKsystems and their Technical Staffing Recruiter position. 

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex

4:00pm

The dress code for this event is casual. 
Posted:
2/19/2018

Originator:
Janelle Zamora

Email:
janelle.zamora@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/20/2018

Location:
University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex

