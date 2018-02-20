Come learn about TEKsystems and their Technical Staffing Recruiter position. Tuesday, February 20, 2018 University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex 4:00pm The dress code for this event is casual.

Posted:

2/19/2018



Originator:

Janelle Zamora



Email:

janelle.zamora@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/20/2018



Location:

University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

