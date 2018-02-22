The Red Raider Research Registry (RRRR) is a data resource for TTU researchers studying academic Programs and student demographics that influence academic performance and degree progression.

All graduate and undergraduate TTU students are invited to participate in the Red Raider Research Registry!

Online consent will take less than 5 minutes. Visit the "Actions Items" under your "My Tech" tab in Raiderlink to sign up.

OR go to: http://rrrr.ttu.edu

Contact RRRR Personnel for more information or if you have questions.

Dr. Marianne Evola (Marianne.evola@ttu.edu )

Dr. Kathy Austin (kathy.austin@ttu.ed )