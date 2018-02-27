These days it is difficult to escape the tragic news of yet another story referring to the growing opioid epidemic. In the United States, overdose deaths from opioids have nearly tripled in the last 15 years. In 2016 alone, it has claimed more than 30,000 lives. Mark your calendar to join us on Tuesday, Feb 27th at 6 pm at one of two locations: TIEHH, 1207 Gilbert Drive, Building #555 or on TTU campus. A special interactive seminar with expert panel of medical experts and chemists to learn what makes these compounds so addictive, the treatments and medications that are being used to help those who suffer, and profile the work that chemists are doing to make prescription pain killers safer and harder to abuse.

2/20/2018



Lucy Lim



lucy.lim@ttu.edu



N/A



5:45 PM - 7:15 PM

2/27/2018



The Institute of Environmental and Human Health (TIEHH) Bldg555



