Send a nomination with a brief explanation to our twitter page @TexasTechZetas or email them to lamda.omicronzphib@gmail.com and she could win an award during Finer Womanhood Week hosted by the lovely ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. coming up in March!

There are four categories; Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. (Finer Womanhood is for all of the above)

The last day to send in your nominations is March 10th!

