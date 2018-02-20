|
Phi Alpha Delta will be hosting attorney of 20+ years with a focus in immigration law, Dahlia French for a discussion on the current state of the DACA program and the Dreamers who are being affected. If you are interested, then you should come and join PAD for this awesome experience.
Location: Tech Law school rm. 105
Date: Feb. 20th
Time: 7 - 8pm
*All students regardless of major or classification are welcomed to join*
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
