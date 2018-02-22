New Orleans themed food for this semesters Fork in the Road-Tasting America theme! Dinner will begin at 6:00 PM and last reservations will be at 7:30 PM. This will be $29 dollars per person, not including alcohol. Skyviews offers a wine list, full bar, and the event will have two featured cocktails. There will be an appetizer, soup/salad combination, choice of entree, and dessert!