

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



OGH Film- Fly Girls



Date: Thursday, March 1

Time: Noon CT

Location: ACB 240





At the height of World War II, more than a thousand women left their homes and jobs for the opportunity of a lifetime—to become the first female pilots to fly for the US military. Eager to prove themselves, they faced danger and discrimination, and 38 gave their lives for their country.



Drawing on archival footage, rarely seen home movies, and interviews with pilots themselves, this American Experience production tells the fascinating story of the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).

The WASP’s contribution to American’s war effort was invaluable, yet mostly forgotten. In Fly Girls, the

women of the WASP take wing once again, to tell their story of skill, determination, and courage.



This film is being screened to commemorate Women's History Month.



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx



