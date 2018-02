This week SACNAS will be presenting information about applying to graduate school given by our very own Dr. Snoeyink a mechanical engineer who conducts research in the areas of microfluids and biomedical imaging among other things. Please join us on Tuesday, February 20th from 6:30-7:30pm in MCOM 166. FREE Pizza will be provided. If you have any questions email alejandra.loya@ttu.edu.

