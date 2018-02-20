Free food and resources will be available, all are welcome! This event will take place on Tuesday, February 20th from 11:00-1:00 PM at the SUB Courtyard (located outside of Allen Theatre).

With Texas Tech having met the Hispanic student population threshold for designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) this fall semester, it is important for us as a University to make all resources for university students visible and accessible. The purpose of this resource event is to serve as an introduction or refresher to departments and organizations that exist to assist our students on campus.

For more information, or if you would like to join this event, please contact Patrick Byrne at 806-834-1501 or patrick.byrne@ttu.edu