Join SAB in celebrating IHOP's international pancake day by making pancakes at the Ronald McDonald House on March 7th from 7:30-9:30am. RSVP to gabrielle.diaz@ttu.edu if you would like to join us!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB